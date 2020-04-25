|
Rita Grusnick
Fond du Lac - Rita Marie Grusnick, age 96, was welcomed to eternal life on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at St. Francis Home, Fond du Lac, Wisconsin.
Rita was born to Isabel and John Hesprich on December 28, 1923. On October 22, 1946 Rita married George Grusnick at St Mary's Catholic Church, Lomira, WI.
Rita grew up on a dairy farm. Following graduation from High School, Rita worked in a bakery, as a nannie for two cousins, and as a nursing assistant at Waupun Memorial Hospital. After the family moved to Hawkins, Wisconsin, Rita provided "home care" for a senior citizen and worked as an Administrative Assistant for CenturyTel Telephone Company. Following her retirement, Rita enjoyed many winters in Florida with George.
Rita loved traveling with her family and cabin time with her six children. Her faith was her foundation and she loved praying, and attended church frequently. Recreationally, Rita enjoyed crafting, golf, cards, shopping, bingo and slots. She also spent countless hours researching family history, including travel to Europe. Rita particularly loved being with her family and friends for any and all occasions.
Rita is survived by the following: five of her six children, John (Deborah) Wisconsin; Ralph (Kathryn) Wisconsin; Robert (Nadine) Wisconsin; Dennis (Desiree), Wisconsin; Charlotte, Colorado and Susan (daughter-in-law), Illinois. Rita frequently called all five of her daughter-in-law's, "Her precious gems". Siblings: Dorothy, Germaine, Louise and Anthony. Sister-in-law's: Virginia and Rosemary. Twelve Grandchildren, Twenty-six Great-Grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Rita was preceded in death by husband, George; son, Richard; her parents, John and Isabel Hesprich, great-grandchildren, Elliot and Jonathan, her brothers; Raymond and Francis; sisters, Catherine and Joan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George and Stella Grusnick; sister-in-law's, Laverne, Hilda, Mary Ann and Marjorie; brother-in-law's, Gerald, Clarence, Arthur, Ralph, Anthony, Arman and Marion.
Special thanks to all of Rita's care givers over the years including: John and Deborah (son and "daughter"); Daniel, Michelle, Alexander and Emily (grand-daughter and family); and St. Francis nursing home staff, whom Rita called "her girls".
A private Visitation and Funeral was held for immediate family members only and a private Burial followed at Ledgeview Memorial Park Cemetery. A "Celebration of Life" will be planned for Rita at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family has established a memorial fund in Rita's memory.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020