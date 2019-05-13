|
|
Robert A. Witkowski
Plymouth - Robert A. "Bob" Witkowski, age 65, of Plymouth, passed away on Friday (May 10, 2019) at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton, WI.
He was born in Plymouth on November 23, 1953, son of the late Steve and Bernice (Kranig) Witkowski.
Bob graduated from Plymouth High School in 1973.
On November 8, 1975, he married Mary Daute at St. Francis Borgia Catholic Church in Cedarburg. The couple has resided in Plymouth since their marriage.
Bob began working on the farm with his dad, and in the early 1980's he started his own custom farming and trucking business, Witkowski Farms.
He enjoyed snowmobiling and was a member of the Trail Wanderers Snowmobile Club. He also enjoyed classic cars, Mopar, and brandy old fashioned sweets with extra bitters and cherries. He loved all his dogs, and spending time with family and friends.
Survivors include: Wife: Mary of Plymouth; Three children: Michael (Katie) Witkowski of Plymouth, Stacy Witkowski of Chilton, and Cindy Witkowski (special friend: Tim Zukas) of St. Cloud; Three grandchildren: Holdyn, Jaxson, and Harper; Three brothers: Steve Jr. (Nancy) Witkowski of Grafton, Jim Witkowski of Plymouth, and Richard Witkowski (Jim Nowlen) of Saukville; Two sisters: Carol Eirich of San Tan Valley, AZ and Joanne Witkowski (special friend: Todd Kringel) of Plymouth; Three brothers-in-law: Pat (Julie) Lensmire of Cascade, David (Linda) Daute of Hubertus, and Jim (Pat) Daute of Hartland, WI; and One sister-in-law: Linda (Paul) Stelpflug of Concord, NC.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Bob was preceded in death by: His parents; Sister: Sue Lensmire; Father and Mother-in-law: Howard and Ruth Daute; and Brother-in-law: Ken Eirich.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday (May 15, 2019) at 11:00 AM at Shepherd of the Hills Parish in Eden. Father Mark Jones will officiate. Burial will be in the Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Cemetery in Armstrong.
Visitation will take place on Tuesday (May 14) from 4:00 - 7:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth, and also at CHURCH on Wednesday (May 15) from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Bob's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Plymouth is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
The family would like to send special thanks to Dr. Siegrist, and the staff of the ICU at Aurora Medical Center in Grafton for the wonderful care and compassion given to them.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 13, 2019