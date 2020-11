Robert A. ZillsManawa - Robert Zills was born October 5, 1962 in Waupun, Wisconsin to Archie and Marie (Fraaza) Zills. Robert farmed all his life in Oakfield and Manawa. He graduated May, 1980 from Oakfield High School. He was married on April 29, 1995 to Cindy Becker at St. John's Lutheran Church in Woodland. He is survived by his wife Cindy and his three children: Raymond, Kimberly, and Randy; his sisters Jane (Jeff) Brown, Barb (John) Liermann; sister-in-law Dianna Zills; brother-in-law Earl Van Ruiswijk; and aunt Amber Zills. He was preceded in death by his brothers Roger and Wayne; a sister Marylin, and his parents.