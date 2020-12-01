1/1
Robert "Bob" Adelmeyer
1932 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert "Bob" Adelmeyer

Campbellsport - Robert "Bob" Adelmeyer, 88, of Campbellsport was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home.

He was born on July 20, 1932 to the late Louis and Laura (nee Sterr) Adelmeyer in Theresa, WI. On February 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Klein at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Bob was a pipeline welder for many years and later owned and operated Adelmeyer Welding until retirement. He was a member of the Lomira Lions Club and was president of the Lomira Chamber of Commerce. Bob coached Little League and Legion Baseball. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling and working on his hobby farm. He especially enjoyed spending time with family. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his five children, Sandra (Kevin) South, Robert "Fuzzy" Adelmeyer, Nancy (Peter) Vegetabile, Richard (Denise) Adelmeyer, and Sharie (John Bautista) Stuebs; twelve grandchildren; Matthew "Matt" (Laurie) Adelmeyer, Carrie (Jason Lueck) Adelmeyer, Laina Neveau, Casey (Daniel) Mills, Kristen (Fiancé John) South, Tami (Jamie) Tamm, Rose (Ed) Premo, Erin (Fiancé Oreva) Adelmeyer, Zachery Stuebs, Jacob Stuebs, Rachel Stuebs, Alexis Stuebs and Anson Bautista; eight great grandchildren; Gracie, Emma, Katelyn, Zoe, Brooklynne, Scarlett, Marjorie, and Jameson; a brother, Louis (Sally) Adelmeyer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, five sisters, and eight brothers.

A private family graveside service will be held for Bob and will be recorded and posted afterwards to the funeral home website.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lomira Lions Club in Bob's name.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.



Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC
1315 W WASHINGTON ST
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 334-2776
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MYRHUM-PATTEN FUNERAL HOME INC

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved