Robert "Bob" Adelmeyer
Campbellsport - Robert "Bob" Adelmeyer, 88, of Campbellsport was called home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at his home.
He was born on July 20, 1932 to the late Louis and Laura (nee Sterr) Adelmeyer in Theresa, WI. On February 23, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Klein at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Bob was a pipeline welder for many years and later owned and operated Adelmeyer Welding until retirement. He was a member of the Lomira Lions Club and was president of the Lomira Chamber of Commerce. Bob coached Little League and Legion Baseball. He enjoyed playing cards, bowling and working on his hobby farm. He especially enjoyed spending time with family. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include his five children, Sandra (Kevin) South, Robert "Fuzzy" Adelmeyer, Nancy (Peter) Vegetabile, Richard (Denise) Adelmeyer, and Sharie (John Bautista) Stuebs; twelve grandchildren; Matthew "Matt" (Laurie) Adelmeyer, Carrie (Jason Lueck) Adelmeyer, Laina Neveau, Casey (Daniel) Mills, Kristen (Fiancé John) South, Tami (Jamie) Tamm, Rose (Ed) Premo, Erin (Fiancé Oreva) Adelmeyer, Zachery Stuebs, Jacob Stuebs, Rachel Stuebs, Alexis Stuebs and Anson Bautista; eight great grandchildren; Gracie, Emma, Katelyn, Zoe, Brooklynne, Scarlett, Marjorie, and Jameson; a brother, Louis (Sally) Adelmeyer; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, five sisters, and eight brothers.
A private family graveside service will be held for Bob and will be recorded and posted afterwards to the funeral home website.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lomira Lions Club in Bob's name.
