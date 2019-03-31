Robert B. Berens



Fond du Lac - Faith, family, friends and fishing, not necessarily in that order. These filled the days of Robert "Bob" "G.Bob" Berens, 83, who passed away suddenly at St. Agnes Hospital on March 27, 2019. Husband, dad, and "Grandpa Bob" were some of the hats he wore, but he was so much more. This honest, hard-working jokester, who loved to be outdoors, shaped the lives of his 7 kids and 36 grand and great-grandkids.



Bob's story began on July 24, 1935 in Fond du Lac, a son of Raymond and Frances (DuFrane) Berens. He was schooled at Goodrich High, UW Oshkosh, and the U.S. Army before he started his family which began when he was united in marriage to his wife of 61 years, Cecelia "Sue" Pilon Berens.



Bob was raised and raised his children in the same home on Lake Winnebago. He was interested in many things as he grew through life. He participated in golf, volleyball, horseshoes and other activities where friendships were fostered, stories shared and the "rare" glass of beer was imbibed. He was active in many organizations such as the Eagles, Fond du Lac Park Board, and served as President of the Blue Line Hockey Club. Along with his wife Sue, he owned and operated Pilon Adjustment Service until their retirement in 2002.



Above all of these activities, he loved lake life. On Lake Winnebago he spent uncountable hours fishing and gardening, with patience and productivity that was difficult to match. Life on the lake was his passion. Life lessons were taught to his kids and grandkids, through time honored stories, harvesting tomatoes, onions, pumpkins or perch, unraveling a twisted reel, quiet participation with a warm sun or chasing to the harbor beating the next coming storm. With the end of each trip, he fondly concluded: "Let's go home". His final trip has come.



Bob is survived by his wife Cecelia "Sue"; children Mary Cerny, Dick (Molly) Berens, Mark (Kathy) Berens, Dave (Renee) Berens, Sam (Hale) Jay, Chris (Cheryl) Berens and Joel (Jenny) Berens; grandchildren Andy (Emily), Charlie (Alex), Bill (Christine), Betsy (Gabe), Maggie B., Addie, Mary Kate, John, Emily, Nora, Bridget, Ellie, Peter, Jackie, Timmy, Erin (Scott), Paula (Jonathan), Angie (Tyler), Tommy, Justin (Linden), J.T., Josh, Maggie J., Angie (Matt), Jenny, Michael (Britney), Kayla, Sara, Brett, Brody and Cailyn; great grandchildren Jules, Ava, Hattie, Thomas and Evelyn.



Bob is further survived by a brother, James (Joan) Berens, brothers-in-law, Melvin Mueller, Joseph (Stephanie) and John (Pat) Pilon, sister-in-law, Mary Claire Dorn, other relatives and friends.



Bob was preceded in death by his brother Richard Berens, sisters Pat Schmitz and Betty Mueller, a son-in-law Paul Cerny, grandchild Ray Berens, brothers-in-law Tony Schmitz, Mark Pilon, sisters-in-law Ann Pilon, Elaine Leeson, Mary Boulay.



Visitation: Bob's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation at Holy Family Catholic Church, 271 4th Street Way, Fond du Lac, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:45 AM.



Service: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Noon at the church.



Memorials can be directed to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin in Milwaukee, Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital in New York or Holy Family Catholic Parish, Fond du Lac.



Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary