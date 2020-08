Or Copy this URL to Share

Robert "Bob" Bentley



Waupun - Robert "Bob" Bentley, 85, of Waupun, passed away Monday, August 17, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.



Due to COVID19, funeral arrangements are pending with Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home in Waupun.









