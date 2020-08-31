1/1
Robert C. "Bob" Kalmus
Robert C. "Bob" Kalmus

Brownsville - Robert C. "Bob" Kalmus, 91, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.

Bob was born on April 8, 1929, in West Bend, the son of the late John and Armella (nee Laufer) Kalmus. On October 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to Margaret Nobles in South Carolina. Margaret preceded Bob in death on October 3, 2012.

Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include seven children, Margaret (Dennis) Norum of Palmer, Texas, Robert W. (Chris) Kalmus of Appleton, Bonnie (Mike) Zwirlein of Collierville, Tennessee, Betty (Karol) Salata of Sheboygan Falls, Richard Kalmus (Fran Price) of Oshkosh, David (Missy) Kalmus of Eden and Ronald (Jodi) Kalmus of Oshkosh; two sisters, Theresa (Arthur) Nobles of West Bend and Arlene Bushman of Texas; a brother, John (Donna) Kalmus of Arizona, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law; four grandchildren; a brother and two sisters.

Bob's family will greet relatives at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home (Kietzer Miller), 350 Main Street, in Lomira, on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family service will be held after the visitation.

Please consider signing our online guest book (www.myrhum-patten.com) to share your condolences with the family. Cards addressed to the family may be sent in care of: Myrhum - Patten Funeral and Cremation Service, 1315 W. Washington Street, West Bend, WI 53095.

Myrhum-Patten Funeral & Cremation Service has been entrusted with Bob's arrangements. Additional information and guest book may be found at www.myrhum-patten.com.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 31 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
