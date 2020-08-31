Robert C. "Bob" Kalmus
Brownsville - Robert C. "Bob" Kalmus, 91, of Brownsville, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at the Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
Bob was born on April 8, 1929, in West Bend, the son of the late John and Armella (nee Laufer) Kalmus. On October 1, 1949, he was united in marriage to Margaret Nobles in South Carolina. Margaret preceded Bob in death on October 3, 2012.
Those Bob leaves behind to cherish his memory include seven children, Margaret (Dennis) Norum of Palmer, Texas, Robert W. (Chris) Kalmus of Appleton, Bonnie (Mike) Zwirlein of Collierville, Tennessee, Betty (Karol) Salata of Sheboygan Falls, Richard Kalmus (Fran Price) of Oshkosh, David (Missy) Kalmus of Eden and Ronald (Jodi) Kalmus of Oshkosh; two sisters, Theresa (Arthur) Nobles of West Bend and Arlene Bushman of Texas; a brother, John (Donna) Kalmus of Arizona, numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law; four grandchildren; a brother and two sisters.
Bob's family will greet relatives at the Myrhum - Patten Funeral Home (Kietzer Miller), 350 Main Street, in Lomira, on Friday, September 4, 2020, from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. A private family service will be held after the visitation.
