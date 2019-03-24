|
|
Robert C. Kohlman
of Fond du Lac, formerly of Saint Cloud - Robert C. Kohlman, age 96, of Fond du Lac, formerly of St. Cloud, WI, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at St Isidore Parish-St Cloud Church, 924 Main Street, St Cloud, WI 53079.
Visitation: Family and friends visit with the family at the church in St. Cloud on Saturday March 30, 2019 from 9:30AM-1:00PM.
For additional information please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in St. Cloud (920) 999-2291 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Mar. 24, 2019