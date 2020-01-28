|
|
Robert "Bob" C. Miller
Fond du Lac - Robert "Bob" C. Miller, 99, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was born on February 18, 1920, in Fond du Lac, the son of Henry E. and Annabella Sorensen Miller. On June 30, 1942, he married Delphine F. Couse in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on March 15, 2000.
Bob was a supervisor of machine design at Giddings & Lewis for 42 years, retiring in 1983. He was a life-long member of Church of Our Saviour Evangelical Lutheran, serving in varying activities with Synodical and church functions. In later life, he was active in the Writing Club at the Fond du Lac Senior Center and volunteered at St. Agnes Hospital. Bob's hobbies and passions include woodworking, writing, reading and gardening.
He is survived by his daughter, Gwen Abig of Milwaukee, his grandson, Scott (Elizabeth) Abig of Campbellsport, two great-grandchildren: Madison Abig and Ethan Thew, his nieces, nephews, grandnieces/nephews and great-grandnieces/nephews; and his extended church family.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, his son, Scott Miller, his son-in-law John Abig, three brothers and two sisters.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at Church of Our Saviour Evangelical Church, 363 South Main Street, Fond du Lac
FUNERAL: Memorial services will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM, at Church of Our Saviour Evangelical Church, with Rev. Robert Rosenberg officiating.
Memorials appreciated to Church of Our Saviour Scholarship Funds.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020