Robert Coe Binney, age 89, joined his Heavenly Father on November 25; passing away at a hospice care center in Palm Harbor, FL. He had fallen and fractured his hip near his Largo, FL home on October 20.
Bob was born on September 4, 1930 in Springfield, IL to Walter Parkin and Rose Alice (nee Coe) Binney. He spent three years as a sergeant in the Marine Corps and served in Korea.
Shortly after locating to Mayville, he met the love of his life, Marian Mae Bogenschneider. They wed in 1956, and raised their two children in Brownsville.
Bob was a hard worker and good provider. He spent the majority of his working years as a carpenter, and in sales management for Na-Churs Plant Food Co.
Bob enjoyed traveling with his family and wife, and was very active in the Lutheran Church until his passing.
Bob used his handyman skills in making their longtime rural Brownsville acreage into an idyllic home; an oasis that was regularly enjoyed by family and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, mother, his lone sibling Walter Jr., and wife Marian (1992). Bob is survived by his son Michael of Grapevine, TX and his daughter Kay Janssen (Peter) of Wichita.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, December 2 at Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in town of Theresa, Wisconsin at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas Zahner officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 2 from 12:30 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. at the church. Burial will take place at Hochheim Cemetery in the town of Herman with military honors conducted by the Mayville American Legion Post #69.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Immanuel Lutheran Church, N8092 Country Road AY, Mayville, WI 53050; or First Lutheran Church,1644 Nursery Rd., Clearwater, FL 33756.
Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 26 to Nov. 29, 2019