Robert E. O'Hagan
Fond du Lac - Robert E. O'Hagan, 98, of Fond du Lac, died on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at Hospice Home of Hope.
He was born on July 20, 1921, in Chicago, Illinois, a son of Charles P. and Abigail W. McDole O'Hagan.
Robert served with the United States Army Air Corps as a 1st Lt. Navigator from 1943-1946, stationed in the Asian Theatre CBI (China, Burma, India).
He was a graduate of Marquette University, College of Engineering, Class of 1947. He was a member of Engineering Knights of Marquette, Triangle Fraternity, "M" Club (football). Robert earned his masters degree in Industrial Technology from the University of Wisconsin, Platteville. He was employed in industry for 20 plus years, before getting into education. He was an educator at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale, Illinois.
In August 1943, he married Lillian J. Kellner. On March 5, 1977, he married Flora M. Toms Gebhardt. They enjoyed traveling and pursuing their family roots and often went to Ireland and Cornwall.
Robert was a member of Covenant United Methodist Church, Fond du Lac.
He is survived by his wife, Flora "Tommi"; 16 children: Mavourneen "Mickey" Sinor of Oklahoma, Brigid O'Hagan of Oregon, Michael (Kathy) O'Hagan of Hartford, WI, Terrance O'Hagan of California, Timothy O'Hagan of California, Margaret "Pegi" O'Hagan (Lani Anderson) of North Carolina, Kerry (Ray Kaziukewicz) O'Hagan of Colorado, Kevin (Adrianne) O'Hagan of New York, Noreen (Curt) Jossart of Ringle, WI, Maura (Richard) Daniels of Colorado, Brian (Jane) O'Hagan of Appleton, WI, Sighle Mleziva of North Carolina, Sean (Norine) O'Hagan of Milwaukee, WI, Deirdre Safikhani of Maryland, Rory O'Hagan of North Carolina, and Kieran O'Hagan of Florida; 36 grandchildren; 30+ great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two stepsons: Dean Gebhardt, and Jim (Deborah) Gebhardt; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Kelly E. O'Hagan; three brothers: Frank (Florence), Harry, Charles (Bernice); two infant sisters: Alice and Helen; two grandsons: Brandon Jossart, and Ryan Matthew Sinor; and a great-granddaughter, Hailie Eileen Hembrook.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30 - 11:30 AM at Covenant United Methodist Church, 20 North Marr Street, Fond du Lac.
FUNERAL: Funeral services will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11:30 AM, at Covenant United Methodist Church, with Rev. Joel Deaner-Rogers officiating. Burial will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Aurora, Illinois.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be directed to a , HOPE Community, Inc., or the .
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019