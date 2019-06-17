Services
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
Calling hours
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Oakfield, WI
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Luke's Lutheran Church
Oakfield, WI
View Map
Resources
Waupun - Robert Fretschel, 88, of Waupun, passed away Friday, June 14, 2019.

Robert was born January 5, 1931 in Milwaukee to Adolph and Margaret Simon Fretschel. He graduated from high school in Milwaukee, then enlisted in the Army and served in Korea. After he returned from active duty he met his wife, Sandra Erler, and married her on July 12, 1975 in Colorado Springs. The couple moved constantly from state to state for Bob's work. He retired from Truss & Wall Systems in 1993, then moved to Waupun. "Bob the Builder" was well known in Waupun and performed various jobs for anyone and everyone. He was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield.

Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sandy; a daughter, Margie (Mike) Yearling of West Bend; two grandchildren, Allie and Bradley; a brother, Tom (Sandy) Fretschel; a sister, Connie Garvin; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four brothers: Corwin, Eddy, Jackie and Joe Fretschel; and three sisters: Grace Heyen, Clare Summerfield, and Irene Karas.

Funeral services for Robert Fretschel will be held Thursday, June 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Oakfield with Pastor Matthew Schwartz officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.

Thank you to Hospice Home of Hope and Agnesian Cancer Center for the compassionate care given to Bob.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 17, 2019
