Robert "Bob" G. Johnson
Fond du Lac - Robert "Bob" George Johnson, 81, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020, at Adelaide Place.
He was born on September 16, 1938, in Norway, MI, the son of Agnar J. and Aileen C. Grogan Johnson. He served in the United States Navy from 1959 to 1963. On May 16, 1970, he married Judith M. Zimmermann, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Lomira. She preceded him in death on September 22, 2000.
Bob was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church. He worked as a land surveyor for the State of Wisconsin Department of Transportation until his retirement.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Johnson of Sun Prairie; his son, Gary (Julie) Johnson of Rogers, MN, granddaughters Reagan and Remi, and his brothers: Jim Johnson and Bill (Donna) Johnson both of Michigan.
He is preceded in death by his parents and his wife.
VISITATION: Friends may call on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 10:00 AM until time of service at Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory 31 East Division Street, Fond du Lac.
SERVICE: Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Kurki Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Matthew Guse officiating. Inurnment will follow at Estabrooks Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, Fond du Lac.
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkifuneralchapel.com
. 920-921-4420.