Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Oakfield United Methodist Church
220 S. Main St
Oakfield, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Oakfield United Methodist Church
220 S. Main St
Oakfield, WI
Robert H. Dvorak Obituary
Robert H. Dvorak

Fond du Lac - "This world is not my home. I'm just passing through."

-Rev. Howie Vande Guchte

Robert H. Dvorak, 65, passed away peacefully at the Hospice Home of Hope on February 14th, 2020, following a brief bout with leukemia. He was the fourth son of Norval and Jean Dvorak and married his wife Sandy on April 11th, 1981. After graduating from Mishicot HS, he earned a BS in Manufacturing Engineering from UW-Stout and was employed as a project manager for various companies.

Bob was the ultimate "Mr. Fix It" and enjoyed woodworking, playing cribbage, volleyball, reading, and spending time in the woods. One of his favorite activities was riding on our four wheeler with his young grandchildren while Grandma Sandy squirted them with cold water from the hose.

Bob is survived by his wife Sandy, daughter Emily (Adam) Buckingham, son Adam (Courtney) Dvorak, sweet grandchildren Audrey, Elliot, and Sylvia, brothers David (Donna) and Stephen (Melanie), sister-in-law Lynn, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Richard.

Visitation is on Saturday, February 22nd from 9:30-11:00AM at Oakfield United Methodist Church, 220 S. Main St., Oakfield. The memorial service begins at 11:00AM with Rev. Young Tae Lee officiating. Luncheon to follow.

The family extends a special thank you to Rev. Lee, Oakfield UM Church, Denise Lewis, Kristy Herzig, the wonderful staff at the Hospice Home of Hope, and all our supportive family and friends. Memorials in Bob's name may be directed to Oakfield United Methodist Church or The Arc Fond du Lac.

Psalm 27:1 "The Lord is my light and my salvation. Whom then shall I fear?"

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
