Robert H. Kloos
Fond du Lac - Robert H. Kloos, 80, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, November 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Rozellville, WI, the son of Rita Kloos. After Rita's death he was adopted by his grandmother who raised him, Anna Kloos. On May 25, 1960 he married Joan Frankwick and she preceded him in death on March 27, 2010. Robert married Beverly Parson on November 12, 2011 in Woodhull.
Robert worked for Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2000. He was a member of St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Eldorado and a former member of the Rosendale Volunteer Fire Department and Rosendale Lions Club. He was a volunteer at Second Impressions Thrift Shop. Robert enjoyed fishing, boating, hunting, tinkering in the garage, motorcycles, attending his grandchildren's events, and had a love of travel and Wisconsin sports.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; two daughters, Deborah Krueger of Rosendale and Darla (Scott) Marchenkuski of Brandon; three grandchildren, Jackie (Walter) Zawadzki, Annie (Steven) Wagner, and Tyler (Kylie Schneider) Ernest; four great grandchildren, Alex, Lacey, Cameron, and Jackson; his AFS son, Jose Luis Albornoz; step children, Angela (Jeff) James, Tim (Tammy Bader) Parson, Brad (Cindy) Parson, and Naomi (Mike) Weber; step grandchildren, Evan, Laura, Colton, Tyler, Addison, and Vaughan; other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother; his son, David Kloos; former wife, Joan Kloos; seven sisters and four brothers.
The visitation will be held Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00 - 8:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home and again on Saturday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM at church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at St. Peter's Ev. Lutheran Church in Eldorado. Private entombment will follow in Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019