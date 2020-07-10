1/1
Robert H. Reinke
Robert H. Reinke

Robert H. Reinke, age 82 found peace on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Angels Grace Hospice in Oconomowoc. He was born on April 6, 1938 in West Allis to Erich and Marcella (nee Hall) Reinke. He worked at Jay's Potato chips for 30+ years as an Office Manager and then enjoyed working at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Bob loved watching all of Wisconsin's sports teams, especially the Brewers and was an avid car enthusiast.

Bob is survived by his significant other Kathleen Hannes; children, Kerry (Randy) Wokatsch, Jennifer Reinke (Jeff Erdmann), Ed (Annette), Frank (Julie), Linda Ouellette (Fred Mueller), James (Amanda), John, and Bobby Jardanowski. 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; Further survived by family and friends of Kathleen, Special Sister Felicia (Jerry) Boteler, Mother Katherine Pfeifer, Carolyn Bahling, Ken (Beth) Pfeifer, Christine (Terry) Hannes. Special Sister in-law Bonnie (John) Hagen and Special friend Carol Katzer. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Brothers Ronald and Gerald Reinke, wife Jackie Reinke, sister-in-law Sally Zastrow, son in-law Stephen Ouellette and his favorite golden's KC and Sam.

According to Bob's wishes no formal services will be held.

Memorials are appreciated toward Angels Grace Hospice (N74W35908 Servants Way, Oconomowoc, WI 53066), Aurora Medical Center of Hartford, American Heart Association and the American Cancer Society. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.

Special thank you to neighbors Julie & Mike Rhode, Sue & Gary Keech, Bonnie & John Conclasure. Hartford Rescue Squad, Hartford Police Department, Aurora Medical Center of Hartford, Angels Grace Hospice and other friends and relatives for your help and support.

The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences can be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com




Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
