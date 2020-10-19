Robert J. Ahrens
Fond du Lac - Robert (Bob) J. Ahrens, age 89, passed away on October 19, 2020. Bob was a resident at Hope Nursing Home in Lomira at the time of his passing. Bob was born on September 28, 1931, in Redwing, Minnesota, the son of John and Anna (Bremer) Ahrens. Bob was baptized and confirmed at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Zumbrota, MN. Bob attended the White Willow Country School, and then Zumbrota High School. He grew up on the family farm and loved to share stories about the childhood adventures and shenanigans he would get into on the farm.
Bob started a family with his first wife while living in Minnesota. They had two children, Dennis and Debbie. Bob moved to Wisconsin in 1968 when he was offered a Manager's position at Midland Cooperative in Mayville. He then subsequently worked in sales. He met the love of his life, Joanne, and united in marriage on November 9, 1973. Bob and Joanne settled down in Fond du Lac. Joann had seven children from a previous marriage, and Bob had the pleasure of being in their lives and making special memories. Bob valued family and took pride in learning about family history. He cherished the legacy books that he created for his family. Bob enjoyed the outdoors, and gardening. He was a fan of the Green Bay Packers, and most people knew to stay quiet when he was watching his beloved games. Bob loved all kinds of animals. His last job before retirement was taking care of the parks and animals at the petting zoo at Lakeside Park in Fond du Lac. Bob was a good storyteller. It brought him joy to share stories of his past. Bob was a friendly, outgoing man that made friends easily. He was a longtime member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Fond du Lac.
Bob is survived by his daughter, Debbie (Toby) Anfinson, daughter-in-law, Maralee Ahrens; five grandchildren, Amy (Tom) Hauge, Carrie Ahrens, Tom (Robin) Anfinson, Jena (Anthony) Biermann, Nathan (Mara) Anfinson, and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by six step-children, David (Diane) Czoschke, Diane Bloedorn, Dona (Robert) McEssey, Michael (Susan) Walters, Kaye (Ronnie) Flegner, and Julie (Kevin) Raymond; eight step-grandchildren, and eleven step-great grandchildren.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents; sister's Martha and Marie; his wife, Joanne Ahrens; one son, Dennis Ahrens; one step-son, Chris Czoschke; two step-grandchildren, Schawna Jones and Peter Jones; and two sons-in-law, Bob Jones and Craig Bloedorn.
The visitation will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 from 10:30 - 11:00 AM at St Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fond du Lac. The funeral service will follow the visitation at 11:00 AM at the church with entombment to follow at Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Hope Assisted Living and Nursing Home, along with Agnesian Hospice for all of their loving care.
Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com
.