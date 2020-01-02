Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Freund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. (Bob) Freund

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. (Bob) Freund Obituary
Robert (Bob) J. Freund

Robert (Bob) J. Freund, 61, of Roy, Wash., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Roy, Wash. He was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Fond du Lac, WI the Son of Sylvester (Paul) and Petronilla (Pat) Freund. Bob was married to Diane Gong in June of 1982. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.

He is survived by two children, Yvonne (Dale) Freund-Jarrell and Jasmine (Brad) Williams; five siblings; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Brianna, Mercedes, Dylan and Valerie.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Freund and Pat Freund.

Cremation will be at Tacoma Mausoleum and a candlelight visual will be held at our home at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -