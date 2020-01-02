|
|
Robert (Bob) J. Freund
Robert (Bob) J. Freund, 61, of Roy, Wash., passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his home in Roy, Wash. He was born Jan. 15, 1958, in Fond du Lac, WI the Son of Sylvester (Paul) and Petronilla (Pat) Freund. Bob was married to Diane Gong in June of 1982. He enjoyed gardening and being outdoors.
He is survived by two children, Yvonne (Dale) Freund-Jarrell and Jasmine (Brad) Williams; five siblings; and five grandchildren, Hunter, Brianna, Mercedes, Dylan and Valerie.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester Freund and Pat Freund.
Cremation will be at Tacoma Mausoleum and a candlelight visual will be held at our home at a later date.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020