1/1
Robert J. Halfman
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert J. Halfman

Fond du Lac - Robert J. Halfman, a life-long resident of Fond du Lac, died peacefully in his home with his family at his side on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 87 years of age. Robert was born June 15, 1933, the oldest of seven children, to Harold and Luella (Stellmacher) Halfman. He graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1951. Wanting to be of service to his country, Robert enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving as part of the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict which had a profound affect on the rest of his life; Robert often thought of the more than 33,000 young comrades who never returned home.

On December 26, 1958, Robert married the love of his life, Jean Freund, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Robert and Jean enjoyed traveling together, taking many weekend trips to Minocqua; always finding a casino to stop at along the way; and memorable trips to Germany, Hawaii, Alaska, and Banff/Lake Louise. He and Jean loved their Friday nights dining out at supper clubs and attending events at The Fireside. Robert enjoyed playing cards and swapping stories at the hunting shack that he and his high school buddies built together. He spent countless hours outdoors working in his yard, tending to his flowers, and feeding "his" deer every evening. Holding season tickets for over 50 years, Robert was an avid Packers fan. He often wondered why Aaron Rodgers couldn't find that open guy and said he should be more like the Gunslinger. But his favorite quarterback was Bart Starr because all he did was win Championships and Super Bowls.

Robert was a truck driver, owning and operating his own business, R.J. Halfman Trucking, for more than 40 years. He contracted exclusively for Wright Bros. Paper Box Co. He always said he was fortunate to love what he did for a living. Like his mother, Luella Stellmacher, Robert was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as usher at many Saturday night services. He was also a member of the VFW, Eagles, and Elks Club.

Robert is survived by his wife, Jean; and their four children, Daniel (Mary) Halfman, Colleen Halfman, Holly (Matthew) Ford, Tracy (Darryl) Peters; his eight grandchildren, Molly Halfman, Mackenzie (Joey Michels) Halfman, Maggie Halfman, Zachary Ford, Adam Ford, Taylor Ford, Jason Peters, and Sylvia Peters. "Grandpa" loved his grandchildren and the time he spent with them. He told them countless times how proud he was of them.

Also surviving are his brothers, Richard Halfman and Michael (Judith) Halfman; his sisters, Mary Heimerman and Judith McKenna; his sisters-in-law, Maureen Halfman and Geraldine Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Harold and Luella Halfman; his brother, Thomas Halfman; sister, Carol Halfman; brothers-in-law, Howard Heimerman, Robert Freund, Robert Anderson, Al Jene; and sisters-in-law, Charlotte Halfman and Leila Gene.

Robert was loved and respected by all that knew him. He was a man of integrity and devoted to his family. He will be dearly missed.

The family extends a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope for their kindness and support.

In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to Robert's beloved Cathedral, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fond du Lac.

Private family services will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral and burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.

Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 27 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
524 North Park Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-5110
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Uecker-Witt Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved