Robert J. Halfman
Fond du Lac - Robert J. Halfman, a life-long resident of Fond du Lac, died peacefully in his home with his family at his side on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 87 years of age. Robert was born June 15, 1933, the oldest of seven children, to Harold and Luella (Stellmacher) Halfman. He graduated from Fond du Lac Senior High School in 1951. Wanting to be of service to his country, Robert enlisted in the United States Army, proudly serving as part of the 2nd Infantry Division during the Korean Conflict which had a profound affect on the rest of his life; Robert often thought of the more than 33,000 young comrades who never returned home.
On December 26, 1958, Robert married the love of his life, Jean Freund, at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Robert and Jean enjoyed traveling together, taking many weekend trips to Minocqua; always finding a casino to stop at along the way; and memorable trips to Germany, Hawaii, Alaska, and Banff/Lake Louise. He and Jean loved their Friday nights dining out at supper clubs and attending events at The Fireside. Robert enjoyed playing cards and swapping stories at the hunting shack that he and his high school buddies built together. He spent countless hours outdoors working in his yard, tending to his flowers, and feeding "his" deer every evening. Holding season tickets for over 50 years, Robert was an avid Packers fan. He often wondered why Aaron Rodgers couldn't find that open guy and said he should be more like the Gunslinger. But his favorite quarterback was Bart Starr because all he did was win Championships and Super Bowls.
Robert was a truck driver, owning and operating his own business, R.J. Halfman Trucking, for more than 40 years. He contracted exclusively for Wright Bros. Paper Box Co. He always said he was fortunate to love what he did for a living. Like his mother, Luella Stellmacher, Robert was a faithful member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, serving as usher at many Saturday night services. He was also a member of the VFW, Eagles, and Elks Club.
Robert is survived by his wife, Jean; and their four children, Daniel (Mary) Halfman, Colleen Halfman, Holly (Matthew) Ford, Tracy (Darryl) Peters; his eight grandchildren, Molly Halfman, Mackenzie (Joey Michels) Halfman, Maggie Halfman, Zachary Ford, Adam Ford, Taylor Ford, Jason Peters, and Sylvia Peters. "Grandpa" loved his grandchildren and the time he spent with them. He told them countless times how proud he was of them.
Also surviving are his brothers, Richard Halfman and Michael (Judith) Halfman; his sisters, Mary Heimerman and Judith McKenna; his sisters-in-law, Maureen Halfman and Geraldine Anderson; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Harold and Luella Halfman; his brother, Thomas Halfman; sister, Carol Halfman; brothers-in-law, Howard Heimerman, Robert Freund, Robert Anderson, Al Jene; and sisters-in-law, Charlotte Halfman and Leila Gene.
Robert was loved and respected by all that knew him. He was a man of integrity and devoted to his family. He will be dearly missed.
The family extends a special thank you to Agnesian Hospice Hope for their kindness and support.
In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorials to Robert's beloved Cathedral, St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fond du Lac.
Private family services will be held at St. Paul's Cathedral and burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.
