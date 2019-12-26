|
|
Robert J. "Bob aka Skee" Knaus
Fond du Lac - Robert J. "Bob aka Skee" Knaus, 67, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, in his sleep on Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home in Johnsburg. Bob was born in Johnsburg on Wednesday, December 17, 1952 to Elroy and Marjorie (Schmid) Knaus. On Saturday, October 20, 1979 Bob married Cynthia Lefeber in Johnsburg. He grew up and built his life in this town and had two daughters, Katrina (Joseph) Weber and Kellene Redeker (boyfriend Adam Koenigs). He proudly devoted 44 years to his career at Kohler Company
Bob was a loving husband, father, and Grandpa/Papa. His favorite activities included fishing, hunting, sturgeon spearing, and gathering with friends and family. Bob was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors or help any person in need!
Survivors include his wife, daughters, and grandchildren; Tucker and Rylee Redeker, and Leland Weber; a brother, Peter (Sandy) Knaus; a sister, Joan Roehrig; and beloved family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elroy and Marjorie; a sister, Cathrine Tappendorf; a brother, Brian Knaus; and too many friends.
He will be deeply missed and forever remembered for his big heart and warm personality.
Visitation will be held from 3pm - 6pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A memorial service will follow the visitation beginning at 6pm. Cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you contribute to your local union.
