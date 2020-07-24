1/1
Robert J. "Bob" Moder
Robert "Bob" J. Moder

of Wild Rose - Robert "Bob" J. Moder, age 54, of Wild Rose, passed away unexpectedly after suffering an apparent heart attack on Saturday, July 18, 2020.

He was born July 28, 1965, at Chilton Memorial Hospital to Theodore & Emma (Weimer) Moder.

Bob graduated from New Holstein High School in 1983. On November 18, 2008, he married Brenda Zupke in New Holstein.

Bob worked for Oshkosh Defense Corp. since 2008.

Survivors include his wife, Brenda; his step son, Cody Zupke; his granddaughter, Avril Claudon-Zupke; his brother, Mike (Barb) Moder; his sisters, Carol Mahlberg and Kathy Moder & her husband, Chris DeVillers; his father-in-law, Harvey Zupke of Malone; his brother-in-law, Jeff Zupke of Portage; nine nieces and nephews; and 13 great nieces and nephews. He is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

Preceding him in death were his parents, Theodore & Emma Moder; his sister, Barbara Clavette; his mother-in-law, Susan Zupke; and a brother-in-law, Jim Mahlberg.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the Sippel Funeral Home, 2618 Altona Avenue New Holstein, WI 53061. Pastor Reggie Williams will preside.

Visitation: Family and friends may visit with Bob's family at the Sippel Funeral Home on Saturday, August 8th from 9:00 AM until 11:45 AM.

For further details, please contact the Sippel Funeral Home in New Holstein (920) 898-4300 or visit www.sippelfuneralhome.net.






Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
