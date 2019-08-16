|
Robert J. Trepanier Sr.
Fond du Lac - Robert J. Trepanier Sr., 91, of Fond du Lac, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at St. Agnes Hospital.
He was a member of Grace Bible Church, Oshkosh, WI.
His survivors include his wife of 69 years, Delores (Dee) Fink, two sons: Robert Trepanier Jr. "BJ" (special friend Sherry) and James Trepanier (Mary); daughter-in-law, Lisa Trepanier, 11 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and his sister Joan Burnett.
He was preceded in death by a son, John Trepanier.
Private family services to be held at a later date.
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019