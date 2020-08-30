Robert Jay Somers
Ripon - Robert Jay Somers, age 92, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home.
Bob was born June 13, 1928 in Milwaukee, WI, the son of Robert and Mildred (Lebeis) Somers. He graduated from West High in Minneapolis, MN, graduated from the University of Minnesota and earned an MBA from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh. Bob served our country in the Army and was stationed in Japan after WWII. Bob married his first wife, Rita Finn on April 25, 1953. After Rita's passing, Bob married Ann Gores in 1979 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Ripon. He worked as a manufacturing executive for several Ripon businesses including Speed Queen and Creative Forming. He served three terms as the mayor of Ripon, from 1996 to 2002. Bob was also a member of the Ripon Rotary Club, Wisconsin Realtors Association and St. Catherine of Siena Parish Council.
Survivors include his wife of over 40 years, Ann Somers; sons, Bob, Jim (Katie), John (fiancé Brianne) and Michael (Jill); daughters, Ann (Dean), Mary (Brad) and Liz (Andy); 15 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren and one more on the way; and one sister, Judy. He is further survived by many other relatives. Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Somers; his first wife, Rita Somers; and two sisters, Jane and Sue.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church with Reverend Robert A. Fictum, Reverend William Whalen and Reverend Michael Ignaszak officiating. You may view a livestream of Bob's Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 pm at www.butzinmarchant.com
. If you are unable to view the livestream, the complete video will be posted here after the mass has concluded. Interment will follow at St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Town of Ripon, WI. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is being established in his name. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bob's primary nurse, Joy, and the entire team from Agnesian Home Hospice Care.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com
to send online condolences.