Robert K. "Bob" Kritzer



Fond du Lac - Robert (Bob) Kenneth Kritzer passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019. He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Gordon and Irma Kritzer on June 29, 1947. He moved to Milltown, Wisconsin when he was six months old. He attended Milltown Grade School, Balsam Lake, and Centuria for junior high. Bob graduated from Unity High School (a consolidation of Milltown, Balsam Lake and Centuria) in 1965. He attended UW-River falls his first two years and then transferred to the University of Wisconsin to complete his Pharmacy degree. Prior to graduation, Bob married his high school sweetheart Marlene Kaye Peper on January 26, 1969. When he completed his studies, he moved to Fond du Lac in 1971, and worked as a pharmacist in the area for forty-five years. Bob loved the connections he made with customers, medical staff and fellow pharmacists. Bob and Marlene were ultimately blessed with three sons and seven grandchildren.



Bob was an avid sports fan. He attended Super Bowl XLV in Dallas (Packers won), the 2000 Rose Bowl (Badgers won) and the 2015 Final Four (Badgers took 2nd). He loved gardening and canned lots of tomatoes so Marlene could make her Italian dishes. He took pride in landscaping and maintaining the lawn.



He became a member of Faith Lutheran Church in 1971, where he was Treasurer for many years and was an active member in the congregation.



He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Karen Lukas; brother-in-law, Richard Peper; and niece, Lynn. Left behind is his loving family: wife, Marlene; sons, Derek (Brenda) and grandsons Joshua, Jack and Luke, Jeremy (Lisa) and grandchildren Marissa, Ethan and Aiden, and Garrett (Jessica) and grandson Silas; nieces, Tiffany, Lori, Diana, Kelli; and nephews, Mark, David, Christopher, Tim and Andrew.



Visitation will take place on Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 3-5 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. The funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, at 1:00 PM officiated by David Haugly at Faith Ev. Lutheran Church, 55 Prairie Road, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Visitation will take place on Monday at the church from 12 noon until the time of services. Entombment will follow the service at Chapel of the Risen Christ Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery, 686 Fond du Lac, WI, 54935.



