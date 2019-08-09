|
|
Robert Kaufman
Fond du Lac - Robert D. Kaufman, 62, of Fond du Lac, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Hospice Home of Hope. He was born on March 16, 1957 in Fond du Lac, the son of the late David and Roberta Kaufman (nee Buchta). Bob graduated from the Lomira High School and on March 23, 1990, he married Kelly Padden in Las Vegas. He worked at Lycon.
Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Kelly; his daughter, Angela (Kory) Merrill; his grandchildren, Brecken and Maclaine; uncle, Tom Buchta; aunt, Carol (Jim) Mayr, and his in-laws, Russ and LuAnn Heberer. He is further survived by other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold and Esther Kaufman and Frank and Frances Buchta; his uncle, Gene Kaufman; and his cousin, John Kaufman.
A private family service will take place.
Memorials are appreciated to the Hospice Home of Hope.
Bob's family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice Home of Hope for their compassion and care.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Aug. 9 to Aug. 18, 2019