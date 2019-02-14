Robert L. Donovan



Fond du Lac - Robert L. Donovan, 83, of Van Dyne, passed away peacefully in his sleep at Evergreen Retirement Community on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 with his children by his side.



Robert was born in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin on October 2, 1935. He was the son of Leo and Rhoda Donovan. On August 12, 1961, he married Nenatte Moses at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. They celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary prior to her death on October 14, 2012. Robert was a member of St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church in Oshkosh.



Robert was a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was very proud of his family and shared family stories often. He was a lifelong farmer, being born and raised on the family homestead. After starting his family, Robert expanded the Donovan Century Farm by purchasing the adjoining farm and starting his own dairy herd. Early in his farming career, Robert was a recipient of the Wisconsin Successful Young Farmer Award.



Robert was educated in a one room school house in Van Dyne before attending and graduating from Fond du Lac Senior High School. He later graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison Agriculture Short Course Program. He was very involved in his local community and the agriculture industry by serving as the President of the North Fond du Lac School Board, President of Fond du Lac County Farm Bureau, and as a member of Associated Milk Producers Incorporated.



He is survived by three children, Debora (Charlie Stojanovich) Donovan, Sun Prairie; Connie (Jeff) Donovan-Meisenburg, Van Dyne; Jeffrey (Tamara) Donovan, Bloomington, IL; five grandchildren, Matthew Stojanovich, Natalie Stojanovich, Michael Meisenburg, Brenna Donovan, and Davis Donovan; sister Marion Noffke, Oshkosh; two sisters-in-law, Lillian (David) King, Noel Buetow, both of Fond du Lac; two brothers-in-law, Fintan Flanagan, Oshkosh and George (Carol) Moses, Fond du Lac; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Nenatte Donovan; sister Carol Jean Flanagan; sister-in-law Therese Delfeld; and three brothers-in-law, Henry Noffke, Danny Delfeld and Kenneth Buetow.



Robert's family would like to sincerely thank the staff at Evergreen Retirement Community in Oshkosh for all of their support and assistance. Their dedication to compassion and quality care was greatly appreciated.



Visitation: Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh.



Service: Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church, 830 South Westhaven Drive, Oshkosh. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Fond du Lac.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Raphael's the Archangel Catholic Church.



Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary