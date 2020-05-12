Services
Robert L. Fields


1929 - 2020
Robert L. Fields Obituary
Robert L. Fields

Fond du Lac - Robert L. Fields, age 90, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Pleasant Park Place in Ripon. He was born on November 9, 1929, in Sheboygan, the son of Louis and Gertrude (Goetsch) Fields. Bob was a Korean War Veteran serving in the United States Army. On January 20, 1962, Bob married Marilyn Ball at Zebaoth Lutheran Church in Milwaukee. Bob retired from the City of Fond du Lac where he worked at the wastewater treatment plant. He was a former police officer in multiple communities and he also had worked at American Motors. He was a member of the following groups, Fond du Lac Labor Council, AFL/CIO, AFSME, Advocap Board, and his church council. He enjoyed woodworking, bowling, fishing, hunting, and especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Marilyn of Fond du Lac; two children, Lynnane (Tim) Lamers of Theresa; Len Fields of Plainfield, IN; five grandchildren, Tony (Jodi Bellas) Fields, Michael (Kayla) Fields, Josiah Fields, Noah Fields, and Delaney Fields; two great-grandchildren, Mathayus and Maverick; and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Louis, James, and Richard.

Cremation has taken place.

Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 12 to May 14, 2020
