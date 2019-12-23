|
|
Robert L. Jaeger
Fond du Lac - Robert L. Jaeger, 78, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Hospice Home of Hope. He was born November 8, 1941 in Campbellsport, the son of Bertram and Emma Jaeger. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, assigned to Headquarters of the U.S. 8th Army in Seoul, Korea during the Korean Theater. On October 18, 1969 he married Karen Knowles at St. Joseph's Catholic Church and she preceded him in death on October 18, 1976. On June 27, 1980 he married Patricia Haentze and she preceded him in death on September 17, 2006. Robert worked for Mercury Marine until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of Holy Family Parish, Eagles Aerie #270, Post 1904, and American Legion Post #75.
He loved the Green Bay Packers, bled green and gold. Robert also enjoyed driving thru the park, smoking his pipe, watching the Hallmark channel and his great great nieces play hockey, and visiting his niece at Lil' House Flowers and Gifts.
He is survived by his brother, Bertram "Bert" Jaeger, Jr. of Fond du Lac; special niece, Julie (Greg) Kohlman of Fond du Lac; other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Karen and Patricia; and sister, Joyce Batura Briesmeister.
The visitation will be held Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 PM on Thursday at the funeral home, followed by military honors. Cremation has taken place and burial will be held in St. Martins Cemetery, Ashford at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in Robert's name to benefit American Veterans.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019