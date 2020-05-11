|
|
Robert "Bob" M. Kimball
Ripon - Robert "Bob" M. Kimball, age 85, of Ripon, WI passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Whispering Pines Nursing Home in Ripon.
Bob was born on March 28, 1935 in Laona, WI, the son of Lucille Kimball. He graduated from Laona High School and went on to serve our country in the U.S. Army as an 82nd Airborn Paratrooper and aerial photographer. In 1959, he married Caroline Salvinski in Fond du Lac, WI. Bob worked at Speed Queen in Ripon for 40 years and was a proud and active member of the United Steelworkers Local 1327. Bob lived his life to the fullest. He spent his time hunting and fishing. Bob traveled with his family in the early years and with his wife in the later years. The family cabin in the north woods was his favorite destination. He will be missed everyday.
Bob is survived by his wife of 60 years, Caroline Kimball of Ripon, WI; three daughters, Debbie Kimball of Ripon, WI, Julie Kimball of Oshkosh, WI, and Sue Kimball of Ripon, WI; five grandchildren, Bob (Tanya) Kimball of Princeton, WI, Heather Kimball of Oshkosh, WI, Amanda Morgan of Iron Mountain, MI, Adam (Crystal) Patt of Fond du Lac, WI, and Trevor (Samantha) Schrauth of Oshkosh, WI; six great-grandchildren, Kaylee and Kaden Kimball, Zander Langolf, Brayson Patt, Lux Paquette, and Salem Schrauth; two brothers, Walter (Jackie) Allen and James (Pattsy) Allen; and a sister, Bonnie Prickette; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Lucille Kimball; his adoring grandparents who raised him, Walter and Myrtle (Webb) Kimball; a brother, Richard Steele; and three sisters, Rita Allen, Patrica Allen, and Marcine Meisner.
A Celebration of Life for Bob will take place at a later date. Bob's family wishes to thank the staff at Wolverton Glen and Whispering Pines as well as Generations Hospice Care for their compassionate and professional care.
Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 11 to May 13, 2020