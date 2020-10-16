Robert Mark Kelderman



Brownsville - Mark passed away unexpectedly at his home in Brownsville, WI on Saturday October 10, 2020. He was born on August 1, 1955 in Oskaloosa IA; proudly sharing his birthday with Jerry Garcia. He left behind his wife of 31 years, Shawn (Rainey)Kelderman, children Max and Ezekiel of Milwaukee and Cody Kelderman of Brno Czechia, rescues Leo, Lulu and Forrest, sisters Jana (Jerry) Foley and Carole Kelderman, In-laws Sharon Rainey, Scott (Tracy) Rainey, many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, and some unfinished projects. He was preceded in death by his parents, father in law, and his fur friends waiting for their pizza. Although he did not grow up with soccer, he proudly ran the Brownsville Bombers soccer program for many years providing him the opportunity to stay connected with his children and their passions. To his friends and family, Mark was known to stand up for what he believed in and encouraged others to do the same, always with a camera in hand. His empathy, creativity and determination touched so many; always fighting for social justice and cannabis legalization. Friends will be invited to celebrate Mark's life at a later day. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you bring one new voter to the polls November 3rd. Donations can be made to your local animal rescue or the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition which helps disenfranchised voters regain their voting rights. Mark was so loved, and his spirit will be missed by many. Smoke 'em if you got 'em!









