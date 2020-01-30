Services
Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Fond du Lac
31 E. Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-4420
Robert "Bob" Matasek


1937 - 2020
Robert "Bob" Matasek Obituary
Robert "Bob" Matasek

Fond du Lac - Robert "Bob" J. Matasek, 82, of Fond du Lac, was born November 28, 1937 in Milwaukee and was reborn to eternal life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Hospice Home of Hope.

Beloved husband of Marion for 32 years. He is survived by his children: Randy Sparts, Orya Mattrix, Jeff Matasek, Jody Matusin and Brad Matusin; his grandsons: Bashar and Sirah Mattrix; and many other family and friends, leaving us with a lot of wonderful memories. Following his wishes, a private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Heartfelt thanks to the staff of Agnesian Hospice and Hospice Home of Hope for their compassionate care and concert for Bob and myself.

Kurki-Mach Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family, www.kurkimachfuneralchapel.com. 920-921-4420
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 30 to Feb. 2, 2020
