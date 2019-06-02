Robert Mauer



Fond du Lac - Robert "Bob" J. Mauer, 68, of Fond du Lac passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. He was born in Fond du Lac on December 9, 1950, the son of the late Elmer and Cecelia Mauer. He graduated from Goodrich High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. On July 21, 1984, he married Mary Pawlenty at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fond du Lac. Bob retired from Mercury Marine after 40 years of work. He loved cars and motorcycles, especially his Grand Prix which he called "The Beast". Many knew Bob as "Lurch". He will always be remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor, love of Rock n' Roll music, and love for his herbs.



Those left behind to cherish his memory include his wife, Mary; children, Michael and Robert Mauer; daughters-in-law, Tammy Mauer and Renate Mauer; grandchildren, Ashley, Caitlyn, Breyanne, Alexi, Gage, and Kol; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, Terry Mauer, Bill Utz, Emily La Savege, and Mike Utz. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Tony Mauer and his step-father, Tiny Utz.



A memorial service in remembrance of Bob will be held on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 4:00 pm at Twohig Funeral Home, 305 Fond du Lac Ave Fond du Lac, WI. 54935. Bob's family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the service.



Bob's family would like to thank Marquardt Hospice for their care and kindness.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to be used at the family's discretion.



Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary