Robert "Bob" Maxia, Jr.
Fond Du Lac - Robert "Bob" Maxia Jr., age 60, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 29, 2020 at home. Bob was born on November 11, 1959 to Robert and Helen (Lutz) Maxia Sr. in Rockford, IL.
Bob served honorably in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1979. Bob met and fell in love with Irina Fugaru in Romania. They were married on December 6, 2003.
Bob was a very loving and caring person. He always wanted the best life possible for his wife and son. He enjoyed camping and the outdoors, especially fishing with his son, Anthoney.
Most of all, Bob had a close relationship with the Lord. He shared his love of the Bible and Christian music with Irina and Anthoney.
Irina and Anthoney extend a special thank you to Rick and Theresa Claudel, who have been a part of their "family" and have been a huge support for many years.
Bob is survived by his loving wife Irina, a son Anthoney, sisters Helen (John) Goebel of Fond du Lac, Debra Pennington of Florida, Patricia Maxia-O'Brien of Fond du Lac, and Michael (Michelle) Maxia of Illinois.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Donald Maxia and brothers-in-law Mike Pennington and Daniel O'Brien.
Visitation: Bob's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, 875 E. Division Street, on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM and again on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 9:00 to 10:15 AM.
Service: A Celebration of Bob's life will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lighthouse Christian Church, 401 S. National Avenue, Fond du Lac, at 11:00 AM.
Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.
Online condolences can be shared at zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020