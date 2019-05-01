|
Robert Reimer
Sheboygan - Robert Raymond Reimer, 81, of Sheboygan passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019, at Gables on the Pond in Random Lake.
Robert was born on June 24, 1937, in Sheboygan, to Christian and Marie (Ruppel) Reimer. He was a 1955 graduate of Central High School and served his country in the US Air Force from 1956 until 1960.
In September of 1962, Robert married Sandra Lee Schade. They raised their three children in Fond du Lac. Robert worked in electronics for many years at Giddings and Lewis and for other companies in the machine tool industry. He later worked at various golf courses after his retirement.
Robert enjoyed golfing, fishing, traveling to Las Vegas, watching old TV shows, and was an avid sports fan for WI sports. Robert had a great sense of humor and will always be remembered for his amusing turn of phrase and his clever puns.
Robert is survived by his son, Trent (Stacey Horn) Reimer of Port Washington; two daughters, Terri (Curtis) Huffman of Shalimar, FL and, Tammy Lamberg (Mike Czubek) of West Bend; three granddaughters, Leigha (Justin) Bolton; Mackenzie (Dan George) Kougl & Mallory Kougl; two great-grandchildren, Kylee and Averi Bolton; and his previous wife, Sandra Reimer. He is further survived by nieces & nephews, (Several of them were like brothers and sisters to him) other relatives, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his ten siblings (John, Clarence, Henry, Daniel, Richard, Marie, Lillian, Regina, Ruth & Florence); a granddaughter, Alexandra Kay Kougl and good friends. They are now all together again.
The family would like to thank the staff at Gables on the Pond and Serenity Hospice for their compassionate care of Robert and for laughing at all of his jokes.
A visitation for family and friends to share memories and celebrate Robert's life will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 6706 Superior Avenue, Kohler, WI. on Friday May 10, 2019 from 1pm until 3 pm. Inurnment will take place at Greenlawn Memorial Park.
For online condolences and additional information please visit www.wenigfh.com. The Wenig Funeral Home of Oostburg (920-564-2771) is serving the Reimer family with arrangements.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on May 1, 2019