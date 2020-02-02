|
|
Robert T. Hinn
Fond du Lac - Robert T. Hinn, age 87, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Harbor Haven Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was born on June 13, 1932, in Taycheedah, the son of Ervin H. and Violet L. (Trippler) Hinn. Robert attended St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in the Town of Forest and St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran School in North Fond du Lac. Robert graduated from North Fond du Lac High School in 1950 and was Class President. He was drafted into the United States Army in November 1952 and served in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1954 at the rank of Sergeant.
Robert worked at Western Electric for twelve years, Giddings & Lewis for three years and twenty-six years for the Village of North Fond du Lac. He was director of Public Works for fifteen years and retired as Building/Zoning Administrator in 1997. Prior to being employed by the Village he served on the Village Board being elected to two terms.
Robert enjoyed woodworking, landscaping/yardwork, playing softball, and was an ardent bowler. He was a member of St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in North Fond du Lac. Robert enjoyed singing in the church choir for over fifty years. He also did volunteer work at the church and served in many capacities on the church council including the Board of Education.
Survivors include his wife, Edith of Fond du Lac; four children, Lori Fink of Fond du Lac, Robb (Susan) Hinn of Waukesha, Phil (Dawn) Hinn of Oshkosh, Beth Wittmann of FL; his grandchildren, Jonathon Fink, William Hinn, Charles Hinn, Elizabeth (Mike) Tenyer, Olivia Hinn, and Joshua Gagne; step-grandson, Matthew Moylan; one great-grandson, Tucker Tenyer; three sisters, Pat Johnson of Wautoma, Janet Halverson of Waukesha; Andrea Roach of North Fond du Lac; brothers-in-law, Dick (Nan) Johnson of Minneapolis, Bob (Marilyn) Johnson of Rapid City, SD; sisters-in-law, Linda (Rick Moross) Johnson of Chippewa Falls, and Kathy Hinn of Fond du Lac; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one daughter, Sandra Kay; one grandson, Daniel Robert Fink; three brothers Ervin (Pat) Hinn, Ralph Hinn, and David Hinn; sisters-in-law, Carol Hinn, Kathy Hinn, and Dorla Johnson; brothers-in-law, Don Halverson, Jerome Johnson, Jim Roach, Earl Johnson.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, from 9-11 AM at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Ave, North Fond du Lac, WI, 54937. The funeral service will follow the visitation at the church at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow the service at Estabrooks Cemetery. Military graveside honors will take place at the cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1010 Adams Ave, North Fond du Lac, WI, 54937.
Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020