Robert W. "Bob" Treptow
Fond du Lac - Robert W. "Bob" Treptow, 82, of Fond du Lac, died Friday, July 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born in Fond du Lac on January 5, 1938 to Walter and Lucille (Meyer) Treptow. On December 9, 1961, Bob married Sandra "Sandy" Letourneau at Church of Peace in Fond du Lac. She preceded him in death on January 13, 2015.
Bob enjoyed his grandchildren and their frequent visits. He could also be found sitting on his back porch with a Budweiser.
Survivors include five sons, Jim (Shelly) Treptow, Dan (Dawn) Treptow, and Mike (Julie) Treptow, all of Fond du Lac, Steve (Traci) Treptow of North Fond du Lac, and Jerome (Rozalin) Treptow of Fond du Lac; a daughter-in-law, Karen Treptow of Fond du Lac; nine grandchildren, Jennifer and Nickolas (Abby) Treptow, Kylie Treptow (fiancé Matt Burr) and Stephanie (Calin) Dahlke, Calista, Hannah and Hallie Treptow, and Ian and Sydney Treptow; his great-grandson, Bensyn; three sisters, Doris (Bruce) Kastorff, Betty (Richard) Rozek and Lois (Bill) Brasch; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Treptow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter, and Lucille; his wife, Sandy; a son, Jeff "Putzr" Treptow; a grandson, Jake "Terrance" Treptow; and his brother, John Treptow.
Visitation will be held from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 N. Park Ave. in Fond du Lac. A private family service will be held followed by burial in Estabrook's Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Don and Penny from Above & Beyond Care Solutions as well as Bob's neighbors that helped him over the years.
In accordance with Governor Evers Emergency Order #1, a mask will be required for those in attendance. Additionally, only thirty people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time for visitation.
