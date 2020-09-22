1/
Robert Zamzow
1938 - 2020
Robert Zamzow

Waupun - Robert R. Zamzow, 82, of Waupun, passed away Sunday September 20, 2020 with his wife Audrey at his side.

Bob was born February 9, 1938 in Beaver Dam, the son of Rienhold and Marion Jones Zamzow. Bob attended Waupun schools and graduated from Waupun High School in 1957. Bob enlisted with the Army National Guard when he was a junior in high school. During his enlistment he served one year at Ft. Lewis, Washington during the Berlin Crisis. On June 22, 1963 he married Audrey Aalsma. Following their marriage the couple resided in Waupun all their married lives. Bob was employed at National Rivet and Manufacturing in Waupun for 44 years from which he retired. Bob was an avid baseball fan, and stamp and coin collector. He enjoyed spending time watching his grandchildren in various sporting events. Bob was a member of Trinity Reformed Church where he served as Deacon. He was a Life Member of American Legion Post 210 in Waupun where he was very active.

Bob is survived by his wife, Audrey Zamzow of Waupun; a son, Dean Zamzow of Waupun; two daughters: Kathleen Lindsley of North Fond du Lac and Jill (Bill) Gerl of Green Bay; five grandchildren: Alex and Hannah Lindsley, and Ciera, Liam and Anika Gerl; a brother, Terry (Marnie) Zamzow of Waupun; a sister, Sue Guidry of Waupun; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Jim Zamzow; and a son-in-law, Jim Lindsley.

Private family funeral services for Robert Zamzow will be held at Alto Cemetery with American Legion Post 210 of Waupun presenting military honors.

The family would like to thank Gardie TenPas and George Aalsma for their care and support.

Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.








Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home
201 E. Jefferson Street
Waupun, WI 53963
920-324-3071
