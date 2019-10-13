|
|
Roberto Elizalde
Fond du Lac - Roberto N. Elizalde, 53, passed away on October 11, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
Roberto was born in Fond du Lac to Nicolas and Ruth Elizalde (nee King) on September 12, 1966. He played football and graduated from Goodrich High School in 1984. He loved Packer games, being around family and friends, and taking trips to Texas to see family.
Those Roberto leaves behind to cherish his memory include his mother, Ruth; his three sisters, Debbie (Mark) Hammond, Lisa (Bruce) Abrahamzon, and Carol (Dan) Sabel; five nieces and nephews, Stacy (Brett) Higgins, Nathan Hammond, April Riggs, Susan (Tony) Mand, Lucas (Sara) Sabel; two step-nephews, Brandon and Matt (Tiffany) Abrahamzon; seven great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, Jack and Kendall Higgins, Ella Richter, Calvin Herrmann, Jayda and Briea Mand, and Ava Sabel; one step-great-grandnephew, Alex Abrahamzon; and many other aunts, uncles, relatives and friends.
Roberto is preceded in death by his father, Nicolas.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church (200 S. Peters Ave., Fond du Lac). Family will greet relatives and friends at the church on Friday from 4:00 p.m. until the time of Mass.
Burial of Roberto's cremated remains will be on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery (Fond du Lac Ave., Eden).
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you toward the doctors and nurses at St. Agnes Hospital and Jennifer Taylor and staff for their loving care and attentiveness to Roberto.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with condolences and guestbook at www.twohigfunerals.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2019