Robin L. Roeder
Ripon - Robin L. Roeder, age 64, of Ripon, WI. It was not her choice, nor her desire to leave this world, but cancer was her undoing.
Robin was born in Ripon, WI, on October 6, 1955, the first child of Wayne and June (Thomas) Kehl. She is leaving behind her husband of 45 years. They were married on September 28, 1974. They of course had their ups and downs and the occasional cookie sheet thrown as you walked out the door, but Robin would not have wanted anyone else by her side. David and Robin had three children. Brad (Tina) Roeder and child, Jason of Green Lake, Kelly Roeder of Ripon, and Kristy Roeder of Ripon. Kristy and Robin are finally together again in heaven. Robin and David raised some pretty great kids. Even though they fought amongst each other, they would fight twice as hard for each other.
Robin graduated from Ripon High School in 1973. Robin's job history followed her kids through school. She drove bus and then she worked in the cafeteria for the Ripon Area School District. Robin and David also owned their own business, Roeder Trucking, which Robin kept going full time up until 2019. She was well known for her decorations and her flowers which she took so much pride in. Nobody could organize a holiday like Robin could, and cook! We would be eating left overs for weeks.
Robin is survived not only by her husband and children and grandchild, Jason, but her siblings. Cindy (Gary) Borgers of Eldorado, Michael (Jane) Kehl of Pickett and Douglas Kehl of Redgranite and her brother-in-law, Bill (Janice) Roeder of Berlin. She was further survived by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Robin is preceded in death by her parents, Wayne and June Kehl, and her daughter, Kristy Roeder.
As Robin would say: Don't you say good-bye. It's I'll see you later.
Visitation for Robin will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home, 515 Mayparty Dr., Ripon, WI 54971 and again on Saturday, October 3, 2020, from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Immanuel United Methodist Church, 401 W. Fond du Lac St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Memorial Service for Robin will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 11:00 am at Immanuel United Methodist Church in Ripon with Reverend Harsha K. Kotian officiating. A memorial is being established in Robin's name.
