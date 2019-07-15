Robin L. Schwartz, 59, of Fond du Lac, died Sunday, July 14, 2019 following injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident. He was born July 19, 1959 in Fond du Lac, the son of Richard and Marilyn Roop Schwartz. Robin graduated from Oakfield High School Class of 1977. On November 20, 1987 he married Pamela M. Kimmons in Fond du Lac. He was a current employee of Mercury Marine in Fond du Lac. Robin was a member of Fond du Lac Eagle Aeries #270. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, working on his yard, and loved camping and driving his golf cart.



He is survived by his wife, Pam; daughter, Alyssa Schwartz; his mother, Marilyn Schwartz of Fond du Lac; three siblings, Richard Schwartz, Jr., Tony Schwartz, and Tammy Meyer, all of Fond du Lac; sister-in-law, Jackie Nelson of Neenah; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard Schwartz, Sr. and his brother, Terry Schwartz.



The visitation will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM at Uecker-Witt Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow the traditional services.



Guestbook and tribute wall may be found by visiting ueckerwitt.com. Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from July 15 to July 17, 2019