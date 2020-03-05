|
|
Robin Lynn Doyle Francis
Robin Lynn Doyle Francis had her celestial recall on March 2, 2020.
Robin was born in Spokane Washington on February 8, 1938 to Shirley and Marion M Francis.
She graduated from Portage High School in 1956.
Robin has 5 children, Elizabeth, Peter (Lynn), Dan (Rene'), Jennifer (Roy) Whetter and Margaret (Al) Sheldon.
She is survived by 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother.
She was preceded in death by her parents, 2nd husband, 1 sister, and 1 grandson.
Services will be held March 21, at First Presbyterian Church, 1225 4th Street, Fond du Lac. Visitation is at 3PM, with a service at 4PM
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020