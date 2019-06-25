|
|
Robin Ronald Redmann, age 50, of Tomah, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.
Robin was born on June 13, 1969, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the son of Ronald and Arlene (Leu) Redmann. He was a 1987 graduate of Laconia High School. Robin was united in marriage to Pam Michels on June 5, 1993, and had two children, Aidan and Aubrey. Robin enjoyed the outdoors, whether it was hunting or with his canine companion "Jake". In his spare time he would do taxidermy for friends and family. Robin was a handyman, he could fix just about anything. He will be deeply missed by many.
Robin is survived by his two children, Aidan and Aubrey Redmann of Tomah and their mother Pam Redmann; his father Ronald Redmann of Brandon; two brothers, Randy and (Gina) Redmann of Brandon, Ryan (Becky) Redmann of Brandon; niece, Elaney and nephew, Levi; further survived by numerous nieces and nephews and his canine companion, "Jake".
He was preceded in death by his mother, Arlene Redmann and grandparents.
Visitation for Robin will be held from 9:00 to 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A memorial service for Robin will be held on Saturday at Kohls Funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Bob Rosenberg officiating. Burial will take place at the Brandon Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established to Rob's children, may be directed to Ron Redmann.
"The family would like to thank Robin's friends for the support and friendship throughout the years"
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from June 25 to June 30, 2019