Robin Schuster
Fond du Lac - Robin Schuster passed away on Feb. 7th, 2020 at St. Agnes Hospital of heart failure.
She was born Sandra Bartolomeo in Gary, IN to C. Roy and Stella Bartolomeo. While attending St. Claire Academy, she went by Robin which she used from that point forward and eventually changed legally.
After graduating from "The Mound," she attended St. Francis College in Joliet, IL. She graduated with a degree in elementary education with a minor in speech therapy. She taught in elementary schools in Indiana and Illinois with a preference for teaching below the fourth grade level because the students would be shorter than her.
While at St. Francis she met the love of her life, Bob. They dated throughout college and married in the summer of 1967 starting a family soon after. In 1973, they moved to Fond du Lac with their two children which soon progressed to four. In Fond du Lac she settled in as a stay at home mom and was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church (Holy Family). She enjoyed her time in the Fond du Lac Medical Alliance, Charity Club, and as a tutor for adult literacy. Robin loved to travel, always hunting for a new place to dine out and shop (even if it didn't entail buying). Socially, she loved partaking in gourmet club, baking for any event, book club (reading in general), and being a hostess for holidays, gatherings, and other social occasions.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, C. Roy and Stella Bartolomeo.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, Jr.; her four children, Rob III (Jennifer) (Waunakee, WI), Bart (Milwaukee, WI), Scott (Amy) (Glenview, IL), Robin-Nicole (Neil) Gaertig (Fond du Lac, WI); ten grandchildren, R.J. IV, Amanda, and Reed Schuster (Waunakee, WI); Victoria, Brendan, Scarlett, and Holly Gaertig (Fond du Lac); Ava, Ella, and Julia Schuster (Glenview, IL); her brother Tom Bartolomeo (Denver, CO); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, and Godchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name to St. Mary's Springs Academy or WI Right To Life would be appreciated. If you still feel the need to send flowers, PLEASE NO PURPLE.
VISITATION: Robin's family invites relatives and friends for a time of visitation to Zacherl Funeral Home, Fond du Lac, on Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.
SERVICE: A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Fond du Lac, on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Rienzi Cemetery.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zacherlfuneralhome.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2020