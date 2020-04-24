Services
Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
305 Fond du Lac Avenue
Fond Du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 921-0960
Resources
More Obituaries for Rochelle Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rochelle Smith


1970 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rochelle Smith Obituary
Rochelle Smith

Fond du Lac - Rochelle L. Smith, 49, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1970 in Indiana. Rochelle loved reading books and having morning coffee with her friend.

Those left behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Nicole Kirby, Jacob Smith, Sarah Smith, and Noah Smith; grandchildren, Damien K, Kit Johnston, Dimitri Smith, and Hope Johnston; former husband, David Smith and her friend, Melody Croom.

Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rochelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Twohig Funeral Home - Fond du Lac
Download Now