Rochelle Smith
Fond du Lac - Rochelle L. Smith, 49, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born on August 2, 1970 in Indiana. Rochelle loved reading books and having morning coffee with her friend.
Those left behind to cherish her memory include her four children, Nicole Kirby, Jacob Smith, Sarah Smith, and Noah Smith; grandchildren, Damien K, Kit Johnston, Dimitri Smith, and Hope Johnston; former husband, David Smith and her friend, Melody Croom.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020