1/1
Rodney Allen Giese
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rodney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rodney Allen Giese

Iron Ridge - Rodney Allen Giese, age 88, of Iron Ridge passed away on October 30, 2020 at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

Rodney Allen Giese, son to Verona (Bartelt) and Walter Giese was born July 14, 1932. He was united in marriage to Rita A. Liegl on July 18, 1959.

Rodney wore many hats and had many roles in his life: Son, Brother, Loving Husband, Father (Dad), And was affectionately known as Grandpa, Gramps, Papasan, Great Grandpa, Great Papa, Big Rod & Uncle Rod.

Rodney played baseball in his younger years, and was a heck of a pitcher. He enjoyed the outdoors and hunting and fishing. He made sure to teach all of his children how to hunt and fish. He loved his country music (the old time Willie Buck Owens, etc). He enjoyed taking road trips with his late wife Rita, playing cards with friends and family and trips to the casino with loved ones. Rod loved watching sporting events on TV; especially the Milwaukee Brewers, and Green Bay Packers. He looked forward to visits and spending time and reminiscing with loved ones. He will always be remembered for his infectious smile, his humor and his kind and loving heart, and occasionally popping his dentures out to make you laugh.

Rodney worked most of his working years at Mayville Metal in Mayville.

Rodney is survived by five children: Jeffrey Liegl of Lomira, Denice (Gary) Sternat of Lomira, Roxann (Cesare) Mazzolari of Iron Ridge, Tammy (Robert) Haugen of Iron Ridge, Kimberly (Andrew) of West Bend. Rod is survived by brothers Robert Giese and Duane (Gus) Giese of Mayville. Rodney is also survived by his grandchildren: Jeremy (Jessie) Liegl, Danielle Jo (Matt) DuFrane, Chad Giese, Corissa (J.J.) Finley, Tyler (Fiancée Leah) Sternat, Erica (Dan) Bartsch, Cody Mazzolari, Alia (special friend Sean) Mazzolari, Brady Haugen, Kendra (Dominic) Malkowski, Stacey (James) Brady, Brock (Fiancée Kasey) Hanke, and Bryce (special friend Rachelle) Hanke. His great-grandchildren: Mitchell, Mathew, William, Jackson, Adela, Emerson, Preston, Collin (ChiChi), Rory, Dax, Victoria, Declan, and two new additions coming soon.

Rodney was preceded in death by his wife Rita, and recently his son Kevin Giese. His parents Verona and Walter Giese and his brothers: Ralph, Ronald (Corky).

A memorial service for Rodney is being planned for a later date.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville
301 North Walnut Street
Mayville, WI 53050
920-387-4440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Koepsell Funeral & Cremation Services, Mayville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved