Rodney C. Bublitz
Fond du Lac - Rodney C. Bublitz, 90, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fond du Lac on Monday, August 31, 2020, where he resided for 54 years. He was the first born to Edward and Edna Bublitz in Milwaukee on July 22, 1930. He attended school in Milwaukee and Grafton. Rodney enlisted and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1948 - 1952. On March 13, 1954 he married his one and only love, Marion Bartlett. They started their family in Cedarburg and raised three beloved daughters. In 1966 they relocated to Fond du Lac where he continued his 44 year career at Mercury. Rodney served 35 years on the board of directors at Marine Credit Union and volunteered for Mobile Meals for 13 years.
He and Marion loved to travel and he documented every detail of his many journeys. His greatest joys came from camping with his family, starting from a canvas tent to a 23 foot trailer. Every summer was spent in Sayner at Firefly Lake. In his later years, this is what he missed the most… sitting on the beach with an Old Fashioned and Marion at his side. In 2015, after 61 years of marriage, Marion passed away, and a part of him went with her.
He will be greatly missed by his three daughters and everyone whose lives he touched.
He is survived by his daughters, Pamela (Zbigniew Borkiewicz) St. Amant, Jennifer Bublitz, and Brenda (Bruce Hagie) Bublitz; grandchildren, Brian St. Amant, Andrea (Tim) Schroeder, and Eric Borkiewicz; great grandchildren, Jack and Emma; his siblings, Jack (Vi), Timm (Hazel), Donna Wedereit, and Peg Dettmering; sister-in-law, Lori (Herb) Evans. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Marion; sister, Joanne (Paul) Conwell; brothers, Neil, Phillip, and Paul.
At Rodney's request, there will be no visitation or services.
Additional information and guest book may be found at www.ueckerwitt.com
