Services
Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
875 East Division Street
Fond du Lac, WI 54935
(920) 922-6860
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
3:30 PM - 5:15 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
200 S. Peters Avenue
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
5:30 PM
Sacred Heart Church
Fond du Lac, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Roger Schneider
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Roger J. Schneider


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Roger J. Schneider Obituary
Roger J. Schneider

Fond du Lac - Roger J. Schneider, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away at Waterford Memory Care in West Bend on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Roger was born March 25, 1931 in Chilton, a son of Emmanuel and Pauline (Casper) Schneider. On August 7, 1954 he married Marjorie M. Schultz.

Roger served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He was employed with Mercury Marine for 45 years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, gardening and watching the Brewers and Packers games. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #664 and a member of Holy Family Parish where he worshiped at Sacred Heart Church.

He is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 65 years; eight children, Eugene (Julie), Jeffrey (Eva), Susanne (Darin) Edington, Andrew, Gerald, Denise Mayo, Jason (Nancy) and Melissa Schmidt; grandchildren, Cynthia (Daniel) Abel, Curtis, Nathan (Monica), Semra (Michael Clausing) Schneider, Kristi (Mitchell) Milligan, Cilyr Edington, Robert Kazmirzack, April, Katie Jo, Lauren, Jessica, Abigail, McKenzie Mayo, Skylar Mayo, Cassandra Irwin, Nicole Adams, Rebecca Irwin, Joshua, Brady Schmidt, Blake Schmidt and Baker Schmidt; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Wellnitz, Rita Gallitz, Delores Schneider, Lucy (Terry) Brunette, Annette (Robert) Guse; in-laws, Sheila Schneider, Joyce Schneider, Edith Schneider, Irene Schneider, Robert (Wanda) Schultz, Yvonne Wustrack; other relatives and friends.

Preceding Roger in death are his parents; son, Douglas; brothers, Reuben (Irene), Conrad, Servatius (Mary), Robert (Geraldine), Frederick; sisters, Romaine, Bernice Huck, Veronica (Ames) Deaver; in-laws, Edgar Wellnitz, John Gallitz, Leroy Koenigs, Jim Wustrack, James (Maylene) Schultz.

Roger's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac from 3:30 until 5:15 PM. At 5:30 PM a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will be at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.

Roger's family is grateful to the staff at Waterford of West Bend, Edenbrook and Heartland Hospice for their care of dad the past six months.

Memorials may be directed to the family who will use in memory of Roger.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Roger's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zacherl Funeral Home, inc.
Download Now