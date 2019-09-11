|
Roger J. Schneider
Fond du Lac - Roger J. Schneider, 88, of Fond du Lac, passed away at Waterford Memory Care in West Bend on Saturday, September 7, 2019. Roger was born March 25, 1931 in Chilton, a son of Emmanuel and Pauline (Casper) Schneider. On August 7, 1954 he married Marjorie M. Schultz.
Roger served in the Korean War from 1952 to 1953. He was employed with Mercury Marine for 45 years until his retirement in 1996. He enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, gardening and watching the Brewers and Packers games. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #664 and a member of Holy Family Parish where he worshiped at Sacred Heart Church.
He is survived by Marjorie, his wife of 65 years; eight children, Eugene (Julie), Jeffrey (Eva), Susanne (Darin) Edington, Andrew, Gerald, Denise Mayo, Jason (Nancy) and Melissa Schmidt; grandchildren, Cynthia (Daniel) Abel, Curtis, Nathan (Monica), Semra (Michael Clausing) Schneider, Kristi (Mitchell) Milligan, Cilyr Edington, Robert Kazmirzack, April, Katie Jo, Lauren, Jessica, Abigail, McKenzie Mayo, Skylar Mayo, Cassandra Irwin, Nicole Adams, Rebecca Irwin, Joshua, Brady Schmidt, Blake Schmidt and Baker Schmidt; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Marie Wellnitz, Rita Gallitz, Delores Schneider, Lucy (Terry) Brunette, Annette (Robert) Guse; in-laws, Sheila Schneider, Joyce Schneider, Edith Schneider, Irene Schneider, Robert (Wanda) Schultz, Yvonne Wustrack; other relatives and friends.
Preceding Roger in death are his parents; son, Douglas; brothers, Reuben (Irene), Conrad, Servatius (Mary), Robert (Geraldine), Frederick; sisters, Romaine, Bernice Huck, Veronica (Ames) Deaver; in-laws, Edgar Wellnitz, John Gallitz, Leroy Koenigs, Jim Wustrack, James (Maylene) Schultz.
Roger's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 S. Peters Avenue, Fond du Lac from 3:30 until 5:15 PM. At 5:30 PM a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church. Entombment will be at the Shrine of Rest Mausoleum, Ledgeview Memorial Park.
Roger's family is grateful to the staff at Waterford of West Bend, Edenbrook and Heartland Hospice for their care of dad the past six months.
Memorials may be directed to the family who will use in memory of Roger.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter on Sept. 11, 2019