|
|
Roger Killam
Waupun - Roger Wayne Killam, age 74 of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living Center.
Roger was born on November 30, 1944 in Waupun, a son of Herbert and Dorothy (Burbach) Killam. On June 25, 1977, he was united in marriage to Carolyn Van Natta at Obrick Garden in Madison. Early on in Roger's life, he developed a strong passion in his faith. He deer hunted in his younger years and was a follower of the Brewers. Roger enjoyed writing letters, doing word puzzles and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone he could.
Roger is survived by his wife, Carolyn of Waupun; Siblings, Allan (Delores) Killam of Pine River, Eugene (Val) Killam of Mesquite, NM, Mavis (Brent) Ransom of Janesville and Doug (Jan) Killam of Las Cruces, NM; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law; a sister-in-law, Gloria Van Natta and a nephew, Rick Killam.
Visitation for Roger will be held from 4:00 to 7:30 P.M. on Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, and on Monday, September 30, 2019, from 10:00 A.M. until the hour service at the funeral home.
A funeral service for Roger will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, September 30, 2019, at Kohls Community Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
A memorial fund has been established in Roger's name.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
www.kohlsfh.com
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019