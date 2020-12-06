Roger Lefeber
Campbellsport - Roger J. Lefeber, of Campbellsport, passed away on December 4, 2020 from having a case of Covid-19 at the age of 95 at Hope Health & Rehabilitation, where he had lived for the past three years.
He was born to Stephan and Cecelia Lefeber (nee Mullenbach) and grew up on their farm in St. Cloud. He attended school and the church in St. Joe near his home. He then enlisted in the U.S. Airforce and left the United States on December 3, 1946 for Korea on the S.S. Marine Fox and landed at Yokohoma, Japan and from there went to Korea. After his tour overseas, he was honorably discharged June 3, 1949 in the United States. On May 3, 1952, he married Joyce Helen Hackbarth at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in St. Joe. He worked at Kohler and in 1952, he began working at Regal Ware in Kewaskum until his retirement in 1991. In the late 1950's and early 1960's, he learned how to fix televisions and radios by mail and worked at that part time. His hobbies were working on the yard and remodeling the house. The thing he enjoyed most was researching and compiling information on all our relation, basically our family tree. He could tell you the information off of the top of his head. He was devoted to taking care of his wife when she was stricken with M.S. until her death on May 29, 2006.
Survivors include his son Steve and daughter Karen. His sisters, Lucy (Bob) Dassow, Agnes Malson, and Helen Kornetzke; and his brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Janet Flitter, George Hackbarth and Rose Hackbarth.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Joyce; a daughter, Joann Lefeber-Ketter; brother, Leander and Dorothy Lefeber; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Wendell and Gertrude Engles, Ivan and Mary Vorderbruggen, Lester Hackbarth, Elmer and Viola Hackbarth, William and Gloria Hackbarth, David Flitter, Beverly Hackbarth, his nephews and a niece, Kevin Lefeber, Richard Hackbarth, Marilynn and Nataniel Hackbarth.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 320 E Main St, Campbellsport, WI 53010. The Rev. Mark Jones will officiate. Burial with Full Military Honors will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Cemetery in Campbellsport.
Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com
.