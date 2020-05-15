Services
Campbellsport - Roger J. Muller, 73, of Campbellsport passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee after a short battle with cancer. He was born on October 11, 1946 in Belgium, WI, the son of Alois J. and Bernice A. (nee Sanem) Muller. On December 16, 1989, Roger married Carmela Marie Narducui in West Bend. Roger worked at Menasha Packaging in Hartford before retiring. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends; he will be missed.

Survivors include his son Matthew J. Muller, mother-in-law Norma Dugaw, brothers-in-law Robert Narducui and Richard (Darlene) Narducui, sisters-in-law Kathleen (Karen Copper) Narducui and Juanita Narducui, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents Alois and Bernice, wife Carmela in 2012 and brother Richard.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family extends a special thank you to the doctors and staff of Froedtert Hospital for the care and concern shown Roger.

Twohig Funeral Home is serving the family with online guestbook and condolences at www.twohigfunerals.com.
Published in Fond du Lac Reporter from May 15 to May 17, 2020
